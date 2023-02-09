To the editor:
Pay to stay. A new "campus" town hall has estimated costs in the $11 to $14 million range, increasing your taxes for the next 25 years.
Staying and buying the present location can be done with little or no impact to our taxes.
You will be asked at the upcoming Town Meeting, on April 25, to set priorities for spending and building for the next decade. Showing up at Town Meeting may be this best thing you can do to protect our public safety, and our children’s education, and your bank account.
Voters will soon be asked to fund construction for Triton and a fire station to meet state mandated safety and education requirements. It is no surprise that the town employees want you to lock in the funding for their new offices before they ask for money for our kids and fire protection.
Go to the Town Meeting and join your neighbors by saying no to the campus. Instead, say yes to staying at Kent Way and putting our hard earned tax dollars to better use to meet our public safety and our children's education needs.
DR. VINCENT RUSSO
Former member Newbury Select Board
MICHAEL DOYLE
Former member Newbury Select Board
GERALDINE R. HEAVEY, ESQ.
Newbury Select Board
