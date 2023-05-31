To the editor:
The year was 1970. The first Gay Pride Liberation March took place in Manhattan to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. Fifty-three years later, Newburyport celebrates its first Pride parade as part of six days of the city’s planned events. This year’s celebration will see our city uniting to embrace the LGBTQ community. Some people ask: why did it take so long? We need not look at what didn’t happen, but rather what is happening. Our beautiful city of Newburyport is coming together to honor, include, and celebrate all of its people.
As Marsha P. Johnson, founding member of the gay liberation front, shared: “No pride for some of us without liberation for all of us.”
Several events launched in Newburyport over the past few years that demonstrate tremendous support for diverse and inclusive efforts. The First Religious Society of Newburyport launched the “Hate has no port here” campaign in 2020, which led to the creation of the city’s DEI Alliance (Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion). Riverwalk and Sweet Paws held family and dog-friendly gatherings to celebrate Pride. Sarah Lord initiated Pride in The Port to build allyship. NALSEA was founded to plan events for the local lesbian community. With seeds planted, it was time…time to work together as a community to embrace and celebrate our LGBTQ residents.
With the founding of the Newburyport Pride Board things are coming to fruition. Members of our community, along with city officials, are stepping forward to take on roles as volunteers, supporters, funders, and allies to create liberation for all of us. What you will see over Newburyport’s Pride Weekend are thoughtfully planned out events that provide platforms to celebrate community members of all ages. From downtown business decorations to art exhibits, from city hall flag raising to a youth dance and parade, Newburyport will be showing its true colors. We invite the entire community to celebrate our amazing, diverse city.
DR. LORI TOWLE
Tri-chairperson
Newburyport Pride Board
