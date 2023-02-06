To the editor:
In response to Ms. Sprague’s letter, “School leaders are encouraging unhealthy behaviors” (Daily News of Newburyport, Jan. 31, 2023), as I read through the piece which was laden with facts, their was no accounting for which books “I felt compelled to review some of the books myself.”
What are the book tiles? Was there nothing of value in these book’s which professionals felt were important for our youth to read, discuss and grow from?
Yes, there are most likely difficult topics within these books but not the only topic. Of course I’m speculating because the book titles were not shared.
My question is, is it healthier to address these difficult topics that our youth are experiencing day in and day out in a safe environment allowing for discussion between adults and peers or healthier to pretend these topics don’t effect our youth and let them navigate the world around them on their own?
I’m not in favor of “the ostrich approach."
MARYELLEN LAWLER
Amesbury
