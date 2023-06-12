To the editor:
The Pentucket Parent Alliance (Senior Celebration) has organized an all-night, substance-free mystery extravaganza for Pentucket Regional High School’s graduating seniors since 1994. Students spend the evening after graduation celebrating at various venues. This year it started with games at the high school; Prince Pasta for dinner and comedians; Richardson’s for ice cream, mini golf, batting and driving range; In the Game in Danvers; and a sunrise cruise out of Newburyport.
While the evening was a great success, it took a tremendous amount of effort from volunteers and the entire community to ensure our graduates safely celebrated this important milestone. Senior Celebration would not have been possible without more than $20,000 in donations from local businesses, organizations, families, and friends.
We would like to recognize the following donors for their generosity: Appleton Eye Associates, Bassler Veterinary Hospital, Butcher Boy Meat Market, Dulverton Homes, Groveland Knights of Columbus, Institution for Savings, J Gallant Pool & Spa, Journeay Insurance Agency, Koglin Orthodontics, Laurie Leblanc, Lindt Chocolate, Main Street Mini Mart, Jim Manfield, Merrimac PTO, MNC Screen-printing, Moriarty's Driving School, Nappy Crane Service, Newburyport Bank, Nunan Florist & Greenhouse, Office of the District Attorney – Essex District, Pentucket Athletic Association, Pentucket Bank, R&D Site Development, Shea Concrete Products, River Valley Real Estate, Shaheen Brothers, Starbucks Newburyport, Tea Garden Restaurant, Watts Eye Associates, and West Newbury Insurance Agency,
Thank you to the committee parent volunteers: Kate Alsup, Kristin Bucco, Sabine Campbell, Erin Cloutier, Julie Conover, Lynne Daley, Amy Dewey, Cindy Drislane, Deb Gallant, Paula Higgins, Amy & Justin Napolitano, Sarah Rigoli, Brian & Stephanie Seeley, and Kerry Sylvanowicz.
We also appreciate the volunteer chaperones who accompanied the students overnight - Brandon Bates, Travis Bounsy, Michael Dwyer, Al Mottram, Carly Ramos, Keith Sherman, and Manny Terrero . This evening would not have been possible without the support of Pentucket Regional High School staff and teachers. Special thanks to Janna Millard and Robin Kohut for all of your assistance.
We are fortunate to live in a community that cares so much about one another. We wish all of our graduates the best as they embark on their next chapter.
CHRISTINE READING
Chairperson and treasurer
2023 Pentucket Senior Celebration Committee
