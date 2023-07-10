To the editor:
Recently we had a small fire in our downstairs bathroom which required to the Newburyport Fire Department to come to our Purchase Street home.
Fortunately, we have fire extinguishers in our home which my husband quickly used to extinguish the fire on a heavy wooden beam. We were so impressed with how fast they arrived to our home, and how quickly they tended to the situation and started the clean up immediately.
All too often we take for granted those who serve both in our fire and police departments. Had we not had fire extinguishers in our home, the results would have been tragically different.
Hats off to our great fire department!
LAURIE CHRISTIANSEN
RICHARD GEORGE
Newburyport
