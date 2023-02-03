Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Morning high of 18F with temps falling to near 5. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low -9F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.