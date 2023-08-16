To the editor:
I am writing to thank the Daily News for its article concerning gas leaf blowers. As pointed out by the Walnut Street residents, the noise from these leaf blowers is overwhelming. They make it impossible to enjoy one’s patio or yard, especially when close by, but even when they are some distance away.
And, of course it’s not just the noise, but also the extra gas fumes that are being released into the air. This is not helping our efforts to control carbon dioxide emissions.
I fully support a ban on these tools.
CAROLYN JOHNSON
Newburyport
