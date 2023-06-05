To the editor:
As an Amesbury resident of 35 years, I have witnessed the deterioration of the infrastructure and services in comparison with our neighboring communities. As a life-long union member and Democrat, I enter the mayoral race to raise issues that have been neglected and to influence the current mayor in a more community oriented direction.
Though municipal elections are non-partisan, I proudly identify as a Roosveltian, New Deal-type Democrat, who believes that municipal, state, and federal government must first and foremost serve the people. We must reject the concept of “Reaganism” and arise from our knees from the worship of big business, whose only loyalty is to profit, not community.
Mayor (Kassandra) Gove must realize she is no longer the servant of the Chamber of Commerce, one of the most reactionary organizations in American history, opposing Social Security, the eight-hour work day, and various other New Deal elements. The Chamber of Commerce, a constant supporter of Republican candidates and their tax cuts for the wealthy are clearly not in the interests of Amesbury. Here are the basics of my platform.
Infrastructure Improvements: Improving the dilapidated Merrimack boat ramp with a seasonal tie up float. Sprucing up the bleak Carriagetown Rail Trail with public art and gardens. The library, at present is the most disgraceful facility in all of Essex County. To be a facility that emanates pride in the community, it needs to serve its people with community space, and accessibility to all.
Industrial Development: While still attempting to welcome business, the concept of worker owned co-operatives needs to be examined. Some examples; a nursery where the employees through training became lawn, shrub and organic fertilizer experts; a local gourmet snack co-op with home delivery, an entertainment co-op bringing music, theater, and other entertainment to Amesbury with members ranging from booking agents to stage skills. The city could encourage and give support to these or any other like ideas.
Education: A new look at the position of school superintendent. A budget manager could be hired for finances and collaborate with the school board and the principals. With a slight increase in salary to the principals, their expertise can be used on a rotating basis as “superintendents."
Finally, I hope that Mayor Gove will embrace some of these ideas to build a city we can be proud of.
JOHN PROCTOR
Amesbury
Editor's Note: John Proctor has pulled nomination papers for mayor
