To the editor:
Mayor Kassandra Gove made the right decision to halt the early mowing of south side of Woodsom Farm and postpone the fireworks. The number of people who stepped in to preserve the nesting grounds of the meadow birds was truly impressive and I would like to thank all those who helped.
My late husband, Bruce Georgian and I alerted the then mayor to the issue of early mowing in approximately 2006. The mayor engaged Mass Audubon to completed a study and make recommendations. However, Audubon’s management plan was never really implemented. The primary concerns were the farmer’s interests, what was easy, what was cheap and the fireworks.
When Mayor Ken Gray took office, that all changed. We reviewed Audubon’s management plan agreed on adjustments to accommodate the town while protecting the birds and mowing was to commence May 1 on the Fireworks side to discourage nesting in the vicinity of the fireworks and then mowing designated zones on the North side after Aug. 15.
Mayor Gove assured us that the management plan would continue during her administration. However, as of June 9 the south side Woodsom was not mowed. I contacted the mayor, Nick Wheeler and Audubon and an investigation ensued. Audubon and the state concluded that too many birds nesting in that field were at risk, and the decision not to mow was made. This situation could have been avoided if the best management plans developed by the city’s committees had been implemented.
Battis farm was mowed early this year. Although the Conservation Commission has authority and responsibility of this field and have directed no early mowing, the water department was given the authority to make mowing decision. Why?
This issue of early mowing has been ongoing for 17 years. The solution is simple, mow the firework field early and mow other designated areas after Aug. 15.
As I told the mayor “We have the responsibility to care for our environment for our childrens’ sake. All creatures great and small have a significant roll to play. Since this is a major nesting ground, we are obligated to be responsible care takers.”
BERNADETTE LUCAS
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.