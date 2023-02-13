To the editor:
As Newbury residents absorb the added tax costs and fiscal burden of the new police station for two decades plus to come, our Newbury town administrator and Select Board leadership, at their own behest and at taxpayer cost, continue to pursue a $12 million, 13,000-square-foot debt exclusion-necessary new Town Hall behemoth at High Road and Morgan Avenue inclusive of bulldozing our wonderful old Town/Grange Hall despite other fiscal options not fully addressed.
Newbury voters at-at least three prior Town Meetings voted specifically to fund “remodeling, reconstructing and making extraordinary repairs to the existing Town Hall.”
The exact language of extraordinary added as leadership in the preceding years had guided voters to the sales of first the Woodbridge School, then the Yellow School.
Leadership messaging then being both were not fit for any municipal effort. Thus, did citizens seek and leadership offer through vote-language assurance that this building would not suffer similar asset fate.
And it was the same majority Select Board today which gave us the annual Town Meeting language voted upon then who now dishonor the count.
This Select Board appointed a municipal building committee who, with town administrator and town planner design guidance, are by charge to bulldoze our unnecessarily and purposely unused existing Town Hall.
They would then create a self-serving quarter-acre of interior space to serve our town of 6,700 with little apparent long-term taxpayer debt exclusion funding concerns to our collective wallets relative to our dated and only retro-compliant Morgan Avenue fire station, nor displayed concern for the Triton Regional campus build updates in progress.
Newbury public safety and education shortcomings should be logically, prioritarily addressed in concert with existing town capital maintenance commitments before the leadership alleged needs of larger administrative space, debt-exclusion funded, should be considered to be funded.
Our taxpayer-based functions are now kindly, ably served at reasonable and fair cost in our Kent Way facility, which does not demand abandonment under present, if any, circumstances.
JACK RYBICKI
Newbury
