To the editor:
In a few weeks, the Merrimac community will have the opportunity to vote for many country and local offices.
Ben Beaulieu is running for an open position for Merrimac selectman. Why am I voting for Ben? Public service is his passion!
Ben has proven himself to be a committed member, to not only Merrimac, but to our community as a whole. During his time as a full-time student, Ben has accomplished and participated in so much for our town. The top three talking points I have taken into consideration are as follows:
Ben served on the Pentucket School Committee as the student representative for more than two years. During this time, he was an essential voice for the student body and their best interests were brought up and fought for.
Ben has been an active event coordinator, plus many additional roles for the Merrimac Old Home Days committee for the past four years. Not only is he committed to hard work and putting in lots of volunteer hours, he helps ensure the event runs smoothly from beginning to end. Not to forget he voluntarily offers his DJ service for this event annually.
Ben has served as an active panelist and strong advocate on the We Are Pentucket Committee for the new middle and high school for one year and is one of many who can proudly say it was a huge success.
Ben worked diligently to educate the public about the new Pentucket school building project. He also produced several informative videos on the project for the community members with over 15K views.
To sum it up, my decision is not based solely on Ben’s above accomplishments, but my personal experience watching Ben grow up to be a kind, generous, caring, intelligent, hardworking and committed young adult.
Ben comes from a stable home with strong family values that provide unconditional support from his parents and brothers.
Marilyn Judson
Merrimac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.