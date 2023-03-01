To the editor:
Regarding your letter to the editor on train derailment from Lynn Rudin Chong ("Letter: Trump to blame for Ohio train disaster," Daily News of Newburyport, Feb. 27, 2023). You published this letter without any consideration for its validity. On Feb 16, National Transportation Safety Board said this derailment had no connection with the Trump rollbacks.
You consider yourself journalists? Well, do your job. Stop spreading propaganda like all the other mainstream media outlets. Please refresh your memory on what your job is.
TED ALLEN
Newbury
