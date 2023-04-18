To the editor:
I was quite surprised to discover bike lanes being built on the Gillis Bridge. I have been riding my bicycle over the this bridge (on the highway) since it was built, so it’s safe to say that I’ve made a few hundred crossings. There is plenty of room for an experienced cyclist to ride in the abbreviated “breakdown lane” and those less experienced can opt for the sidewalk. I remember less than five occasions when I saw another cyclist riding on the highway, but many times I have seen bikes on the sidewalk. I’m thinking that anyone wishing to cross the bridge does so already, so I don’t believe there is a pressing need for dedicated bike lanes.
I also drive frequently over the bridge and know all too well the delays that occur when the bridge is raised in the summer. There can be no doubt that these delays will be exacerbated by the elimination of a lane in either direction crossing the bridge.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation would have better served8 the residents of Salisbury and Newburyport if it had conducted a survey, either on-line or in person, of the local public’s conception of bike lane use compared to the traffic disruption they would cause. Hopefully it’s not too late to collect the necessary data and make an informed decision.
BOB STRAUBEL
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.