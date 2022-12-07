To the editor:
I’m tired of reading so many letters defending the activities of Citizens for Responsible Education. They stand for banning books in school libraries, trying to change socio-emotional curriculums.
One question: Do you pay for your child to have a cell phone with internet? If so, your child already has access to every book you are trying to ban and graphic videos of activities you deplore. Walk your talk and take away their cell phones if you are so worried about them seeing content you don’t agree with. Better to parent them to understand what your own family’s values are, and to be individuals with critical thinking skills.
As for the new editor of The Daily News, Dave Rogers, I have found his columns to be a breath of fresh air. We don’t know each other, but I appreciate his efforts to bring The Daily News into the 21st century.
KAREN BRANDT
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.