To the editor:
Reverend Fisher’s recent In the Spirit Column (“Who is Your Audience”, Daily News of Newburyport, March 3, 2023) highlighted the importance of keeping in mind who our audience is, and what message we strive to communicate. This lesson is important not only for us as clergy and religious leaders, but for anyone who hopes to use their faith and spiritual beliefs to lead a moral and ethical life and inspire others to do the same.
In both of our traditions, our sacred texts have certainly had different audiences throughout the millennia. When Matthew wrote his account of Jesus’s teachings, the Christian community was intimately linked with the Jewish community. The words of Matthew 6:2, “when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the Synagogues and on the streets,” represent Jesus, as a Jew, critiquing behavior he saw within the houses of worship in his own community. The Christian audience rightly understands this as a critique of hypocritical faith practice to be avoided by anyone, and hears Jesus calling all people of faith - themselves first and foremost - to do their good deeds for God rather than to impress others.
Unfortunately, to a modern Jewish audience, this passage can be jarring and hurtful, seemingly singling out the Jewish community in disapproval and reproach. This was Alex’s initial reaction to reading the column. To understand Jesus’ message responsibly today we’d do well to put it in a universal context—that all of us, no matter the religion we practice or house of worship we affiliate with, should strive to give generously and avoid hypocrisy; to give not for the approval of friends or family, but rather to bring God’s light and love into the world.
Alex contacted Rev. Fisher to seek clarity about her writing, and we have since enjoyed a fruitful exchange and found ourselves to be in agreement. She notes wryly that the title of her message “Who is Your Audience” might have been a good question to ask herself as she adapted this sermon presented to her local church for publication to a broader audience! We are both grateful for a friendly and collegial exchange, and hope readers benefit as well from our sharing our thoughts with you.
ALEX MATTHEWS
Congregational Leader, Congregation Ahavas Achim,
Newburyport
REV. RACHEL FISHER
Aldersgate United Methodist Church,
North Reading
