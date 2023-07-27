To the editor:
On a hot humid day in late June, I read in The Daily News that the Newburyport Repair Cafe would be in attendance at the Newburyport Farmers’ Market. Folks from the community were invited to bring a broken wooden item to the market and have it repaired at no cost.
Hesitantly, I showed up with a garden bench that needed a couple of its joints repaired – tools and expertise I just didn’t have.
Volunteers from the Repair Cafe team welcomed the challenge, and within the hour, sent me away with a solid, handsomely repaired bench. The volunteers were skilled, focused, relaxed, yet buzzing with helpfulness.
What an amazing service to the community. Love their tagline: “Toss it? No way!” Thank you again, Repair Cafe team!
KRISTEN GRUBBS
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.