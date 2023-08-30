To the editor:
Thank you for the opportunity to share a little more about Beer & Bites. The Rotary Club of Newburyport is a 100-year-old service club affiliated with the International Rotary Club. Our motto is “service above self.”
Through our annual fundraisers we are able to support many nonprofits in the Greater Newburyport area that offer resources to our community members. We donate backpacks and other supplies for the Pettengill House’s Operation Backpack, we give each third-grader in Newburyport and Salisbury schools a wonderful dictionary that is all theirs. We give out three scholarships to high school seniors going off to college – a total of $9,000.
In addition to monetary contributions, the Rotary Club of Newburyport provides events for the community, like the Santa Parade. Yankee Homecoming events and other endeavors require a lot of time, planning, and physical participation of volunteers. Our event committees work hard and constantly, from one event to another, for the benefit of our communities. There are often changes made to an event for one reason or another that might be out of our hands. More people than ever enjoyed our Beer & Bites at the end of the Lions Club Road Race this year and, yes, it was a smashing success!
Thank you to all who came out!
DEBORAH ANDREWS
MARION SPARK
Public Image Committee co-chairs
Rotary Club of Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.