To the editor:
Every year in this country it is estimated that over 60 million tons of food is wasted. And while this waste is driven by many sources, one of the largest contributors are schools. Made up largely of perishables like milk, fruits and vegetables, school breakfast and lunches throw out over 530 tons of food each year. Not only is it filling up landfills but it’s a huge waste of natural resources. At the same time, we see food insecurity on the rise. With the devastating impact of high inflation on people with fixed income and young families it is estimated that over 12% of the U.S. population experienced food insecurity at some point in 2022.
One local resident decided to do something about it.
Allison Lehane of Newbury, a longtime volunteer at the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry who had previously worked with a similar program at Nourishing the North Shore, orchestrated the School Food Recovery program. Allison pitched the idea to Jane Merrow, director of the FPN Food Pantry who wholeheartedly supported the initiative.
The program started with Newbury Elementary, Bresnahan Elementary and Nock Middle School this past year and more recently has added Pentucket High School. Pick-ups are generally done on Fridays after lunch hour.
According to Lehane the amounts of food donated generally spike just before holidays and school breaks.
For the 2022-2023 school year the program recovered over 9,000 pounds of food that likely would have been discarded and in turn was distributed to guest at the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry.
Longer term, Allison would like to expand the program to other schools and possibly help other food pantries set up their own school recovery programs.
If you are interested in volunteering at our panty please call 978-358-1077, or email at info@newburyfoodpantry.org
ALLAN JASON
Newburyport
