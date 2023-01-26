To the editor:
For the past year, I have followed challenges regarding inappropriate materials in school libraries. My inquires have involved engaging local and national news reporting and some scholarly research. I have read our School District’s library policies for materials acquisition and reconsideration of instructional material, (https://www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/domain/19, Superintendent’s Newsletters of 9/21/22 and 10/12/22).
Conversations with our public library’s head librarian and teen service librarian have enriched my understanding of topics such as curation and access to our public collections. And I’ve read the three books previously cited in this paper by concerned Newburyport parents: “Flamer”, “Lily and Dunkin” and “This Book is Gay”.
In my judgement, our policies are sound and administered by qualified and caring individuals. They strike a balance between making a wealth of materials available for our students and also providing guardrails for access to those materials. Parents with concerns may contact the school to restrict their children’s access to physical materials or digital access via the Sora app, which is provided in large part to offer adaptive features for students with language or reading disabilities.
The policies are also transparent and invite public engagement. Any resident, employee, or student of the school district may express an informal concern or formal request for reconsideration of a library resource. The process is clear and straightforward for both. Formal requests are reviewed by a committee of school administrator, librarian, teachers and a parent. The requestor can appeal the review committee’s decision to the School Committee.
To date, there has been only one formal request for reconsideration. It was for “Lily and Dunkin”, a young adult novel about a trans individual facing puberty. Having read these books, my assessment is the specific elements cited as objectionable in “Flamer” and “Lily and Dunkin” were a very small element and unremarkable when taken in context. I would not endorse removing these books from the collection. For me, “This Book is Gay” from 2015 was just plain dumb and would likely garner an eye roll and a toss from any young person who picked it up.
I felt “Lily and Dunkin” was a weak book. Interestingly, a good friend whose opinion matters to me really liked it. The aspects of the book I felt were weak spots were the ones she liked best, which speaks to the value of a diverse collection that is engaged with an open mind and respect for differing opinions.
And I have to rave about “Flamer”. I absolutely loved it. This was the first graphic novel I’ve ever read and I was practically cheering out loud when I finished it in one sitting. The book brought back memories of when I was the protagonist’s age and spoke to feelings I have today, decades later. It’s a story about about moving through a world of powerful and conflicting messages. It’s about realizing that people who seem the most confident or bullying are often simply struggling to find their way too. And it’s about recognizing that we’re much stronger acknowledging and facing our fears together than apart.
JEAN COSTELLO
Newburyport
