To the editor:
Plum Island is relearning an age-old lesson. If you shovel sand against the tide it is the tide, not you, that will decide where the sand ends up.
Right now the tides are doing their own thing, running up the beach to build a nascent dune. Unfortunately the houses of Northern Reservation Terrace are presently on the foreshore of that beach. So that the high tides are washing through and around the houses to build the dune … but it is ten feet behind the buildings instead of in front of them.
Plum Island is yet another casualty of politics and the pandemic. Prior to COVID, Massachusetts, and Newburyport built two sacrificial dunes in front of the houses on Northern Reservation Terrace. The dunes were a success. They absorbed the waves’ energy to protect the homes, dunes and beach. In doing so the sacrificial dunes washed away as advertised, but the narrative took hold that the dunes had been a failure and that a rock seawall was the answer.
The seawall was built and considered to be a success because it slowed waves from crashing into the houses, but sight unseen below the surface, the seawall was doing far more damage. It was accelerating the waves causing them to liquefy the sand under the homes so they settled, and cracked their foundations.
The seawalls also caused waves to erode the beach so that now low tide is at the base of seawall, the houses are in the foreshore, and the high tides reach behind the houses where they are building a new dune … but in the wrong place.
If the Corps had started this dredging project before the pandemic, the tides would now be building nice new berms and dunes in front of the houses instead of behind them.
BILL SARGENT
Ipswich
