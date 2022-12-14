To the editor:
The members of Society of St. Vincent de Paul are thankful for The Daily News of Newburyport advance promotions of our recent fundraiser.
The New England Tenors have been performing an annual Christmas concert in our Immaculate Conception church since 2012. Each year we have enjoyed this beautiful Sunday afternoon of hymns and carols that inspire us to appreciate the weeks before Dec. 25.
The past few years have been difficult for individuals and businesses. Charitable organizations have been the support for so many of our area residents. We are so blessed that our concert will provide us with there necessary foundation to help others with rent, utilities and personal well being.
We truly appreciate your help as we help others in their difficult times.
JOAN "BUNNY" CHIASSON
New England Tenors Concert chairperson
Society of St. Vincent de Paul
