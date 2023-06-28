To the editor:
Usually I pass over the “As I See It” columns by Jack Garvey since mostly he sees it myopically. I let it go - twice -when he wrote about the Newburyport library’s failure to keep every book he deems a “classic” on their shelves permanently, despite the fact that his classics rarely left those shelves occupying space needed for items published after 1847.
Librarians hate weeding books. They agonize about it and often keep books long after they should give their space to something else. But it is part of the job. If Jack bothered to read the NPL’s Collection Development Policy (available on their website) or even talk to an actual live librarian, he’d see that the NPL makes decisions about what to keep and what to let go “in order to maintain a collection that is current, reliable, in good condition, well used, and which relates to the needs and interests of library users.”
His lack of sympathy for the realities of the job is irritating enough. But Jack’s recent letter ("Infantile complaints against library volunteers," June 28, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport) about the NPL staff is too much. I do not work at the NPL, I don’t know any of the librarians or the volunteers involved in this debacle, and I don’t know what actions prompted the library staff to write an open letter to the people of Newburyport. And neither does Jack. He may think he knows, but at this point what he knows is gossip and speculation.
Having drawn his own unsubstantiated conclusions, he mocks the library staff’s account of verbal abuse and bullying by calling them “infantile” in a public forum. Jack, if you want to know what verbal abuse and bullying is – that’s it. It is also highly disrespectful to the library staff and to the process going forward to solve the issue.
Lastly, Jack’s prejudice against people of a different generation than his own is showing. Stop bashing the library staff, the mayor and anyone else for being young. There was a song about that that came out back when you were young, Jack. It went something like this:
“Come mothers and fathers
Throughout the land
And don't criticize
What you can't understand
Your sons and your daughters
Are beyond your command
Your old road is rapidly agin'
Please get out of the new one
If you can't lend your hand
For the times they are a-changin'
MICHELE AUGERI
Newbury
