To the editor:
The column of Casey Garinger ("As I See It: Are parents ruining youth sports?" Daily News of Newburyport, Dec. 22, 2022), a sophomore at Newburyport High School, got my attention. He addressed a very important issue. He complained of parents disrupting children’s athletic games, even to the point of assaulting the referees.
I’ve coached and viewed many youth soccer games, and viewed numerous high school games in various sports. I agree that many parents do get carried away. While I haven’t witnessed a referee being assaulted, I’ve heard of it happening. I have, however, witnessed players and fans, even coaches verbally berating referees. This lack of respect sets an atmosphere that can lead to physical attacks.
I have several suggestions to improve matters. While I don’t think we’ll change unruly parents’ and fans’ personalities, we can try to control the athletic environment.
Before games, and maybe even prior to athletic seasons, schools and coaches should announce that: the athletic programs serve the development of all the children, on both teams, and not the needs of the parents; parents and fans are encouraged to cheer, even for skillful plays by opponents; people disrupting the game, or being unruly, will be asked to leave.
Finally, I’d suggest that Mr. Garinger and other players talk with their parents and friends, and remind them throughout the season, about the kind of behavior that’s expected at athletic events. Thank you.
JIM O'MALLEY
Georgetown
