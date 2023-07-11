To the editor:
Dave Rogers’ column concerning the stop time for music at the Sunset Club (“Too much noise made by too few people,” July 5, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport) got it all wrong.
It doesn’t matter whether the complaint comes from a handful of neighbors. The neighbors actually live there. They are not there for a few hours of socializing. They are in their homes, the one place where life should be peaceful. I can’t imagine having a club with live music plunked down 50 feet from my living room. What if someone opened a club on the corner of Ashland and High, where Kelley’s is? Or where the Exxon station is at the corner of State and High? Both sites of gas stations. Those neighbors would be up in arms in no time.
It’s not OK to make fun of the guy who measured the decibel level. It’s easy to take a weak stab at a guy who is sticking up for himself. If he hadn’t provided decibel information, folks would have wanted proof, so he can’t win no matter what. And to have The Daily News join the bandwagon and make fun of him? Makes me think that Dave Rogers is looking for approval from the playground bully.
If I bought a condo above The Grog, I would expect to hear live music. If I bought a property near train tracks, I would expect to hear a train whistle. If I bought a house near Tendercrop, I would expect to smell manure. See where I’m going with this? As you stated in your column, the people who live near the club were likely there many years before it was built. The club has completely changed their neighborhood and their quiet enjoyment.
It’s not like the club doesn’t make money when the music stops. People are buying drinks and spending money long after the music stops. To imply that a club will go out of business because of this ruling is ridiculous. I drive by the club on my way on and off the island and you simply can’t stop people from spending money there.
I’d say The Daily News got this one wrong. Yes, we all want a thriving business economy and loads of tax dollars, but not at the expense of the folks who make their homes here. The people in the neighborhood of the club have enough to deal with without the further insult of not being able to rest.
NINA ESILE
Newburyport
