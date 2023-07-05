To the editor:
On this blessed 247th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, for which I am truly thankful, I feel more baffled than blessed at the state of our union. I thought it an appropriate time to recall words from Thomas Paine’s pamphlet, Common Sense, often cited as a key influence in our country’s revolution.
Relying on “simple facts, plain arguments, and common sense,” he called for independence, the formation of a Continental Congress, and the thoughtful crafting of a constitution. Without a constitution, he argues, the country is in profound danger of an influential person who could “collect together the desperate and discontented, and by assuming to themselves the powers of government, may sweep away the liberties of the continent like a deluge.”
Here’s where I’m baffled. We have a constitution, a Congress to make laws, an Executive branch to administer laws, and a Supreme Court to adjudicate disagreements. Although Mr. Paine got his wish, it seems to me that the “desperate and discontented” people are well on their way to sweeping away our liberties.
Simple fact: Donald Trump was elected in 2016 after a campaign based on falsehoods, bullying, and igniting and exacerbating resentments, then lost the 2020 election, called for and led an insurrection to overturn his validated loss, and despite this record, is the undisputed leader of his party poised to capture its nomination. Witness Lindsey Graham at a recent Trump campaign rally booed off the stage in his own home district; apparently the crowd thought he was not loyal enough. Why Trump? I understand people have different points of view but is there no honest person to nominate in his stead?
Simple fact: According to the New York Times, most abortions are now banned in 14 states since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Georgia even bans abortion at about six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. We are now hearing that in many states a woman who has had a miscarriage has to wait until she has sepsis before she can get medical treatment. And this, despite that a March 2022 PEW Research Center shows 71% of Americans want reasonable abortion laws.
Simple fact: According to the Gun Violence archive, there were 330 mass shootings prior to this July 4; we can add several since that report. And yet the Congress is doing nothing to protect its citizens, which is the first responsibility of government. And this, despite that the overwhelming majority of people want reasonable gun laws.
I haven’t listed reports of harassment of poll workers, school boards, and librarians. How have the “desperate and discontented” come to such power? I am hoping for a Thomas Paine of our day who could explain in “simple facts, plain arguments, and common sense” how we have become the Disunited States of America and what we should do about it.
WILLIAM FRANZ
Newburyport
