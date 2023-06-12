To the editor:
I am writing to express my concern about the current state of career and technical education (CTE) in Massachusetts. The focus on cherry-picking students for CTE schools has created a troubling situation where higher-performing students are prioritized, while those who could benefit the most from hands-on learning are left behind.
Vocational high schools, once seen as an option for academically less inclined students, have become highly sought after. The selective admission criteria used by these schools has resulted in significant disparities in enrollment, particularly among disadvantaged populations. Despite efforts to support English language learners, students of color, and those with special needs or lower incomes, there remains a void for moderate or middle-of-the-road students who could greatly benefit from vocational education.
The current emphasis on CTE as a pathway to college puts high school learners at a disadvantage. Valuable resources are being diverted to CTE schools, leaving traditionally vocational-focused students with limited opportunities. Consequently, skilled workers such as plumbers, electricians, and auto mechanics are in short supply, further jeopardizing the trades.
To address this issue, guidance counselors must identify college-bound students and tailor their education accordingly. Simultaneously, we need to provide opportunities for students pursuing careers in the trades to benefit from CTE education. It is crucial to recognize that hundreds of CTE students earn college degrees while in high school. These students should not occupy spots that could be used by individuals who genuinely require such an education.
I want to highlight Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, serving 11 communities, as an example. We must assess the impact of selective admission criteria on the demographics of vocational schools like Whittier. The disparities that exist within these schools reflect a broader issue in our education system.
Moreover, traditional high schools should be the primary source for college preparation. We need to establish programs that enhance students' opportunities to pursue college through our traditional high schools. By providing comprehensive college preparatory resources and guidance, we can ensure that all students have the necessary tools to succeed in higher education.
In conclusion, it is crucial to address the lost soul of career and technical high schools. We must strive for a balanced approach that meets the needs of all students. Vocational education plays a vital role in nurturing a skilled workforce, and neglecting its potential is detrimental to our society.
RICHARD CURRIER
Salisbury
