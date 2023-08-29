To the editor:
Last year, The Pelican Intervention Fund marchers led the parade as 2022 Grand Marshalls. This year, P.I.F. had another stellar year marching in the 2023 Yankee Homecoming Parade as we were awarded the “1st Place Best Overall” Yankee Homecoming trophy for the best decorated float !!
Kim and I wanted to thank all the Greater Newburyport businesses that helped make the float possible and for their donations to the post-parade reception we had for our marchers. These businesses have been consistent supporters of the PIF mission to support funding for 12 Step Recovery programs for men and women struggling with addiction.
We would like to thank and recognize the following businesses for their generous support: The Candy Man of Newburyport, U-Haul of Salisbury, Caldwell Family Builders of Newburyport, Newburyport Domino’s Pizza, 7-11 of Newburyport, Shaheen Brothers Food Distributors, Shaw’s, Market Basket, Stop & Shop, Costco, and “The Far Out” Band.
The Pelican Intervention Fund is grateful for their support.
STEVE KEENE, KIM KEENE
The Pelican Intervention Fund
