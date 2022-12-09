To the editor:
Last Saturday, Dec. 3, the Emma Andrews Library and Community Center hosted our first post-pandemic cookie walk and craft fair, and raised $1,700.
The annual event raises funds for our scholarship program, in which a scholarship is awarded to a Newburyport graduating senior.
This year was a great success—and we are grateful to all who made this event happen. These include our Emma Andrews Association volunteers; all who baked and donated coolies; our art and craft exhibitors; the Newburyport Senior Community Center; Mike Bartlett and staff from the City of Newburyport; Corliss Brothers Garden Center and Nursery and all who attended and helped.
Since 2008, our organization has given $21,000 in scholarships and, thanks to our many event supporters, we hope that we can continue to support our local youth.
Thank you to all who supported and attended.
KIM KLAPES
President
Emma L. Andrews Library and Community Center Association
Newburyport
