To the editor:
My sincerest thanks are extended to the those who voted for me and for the team of people who encouraged, advised and supported me throughout this campaign. Congratulations to Leslie Wilkinson, the top vote-getter.
The election results were extremely close, most likely driven by the 1,161 votes which many voters chose not to cast in the Select Board race which resulted in a six vote separation of Leslie from me, and 15 votes from J.R. Colby.
Being elected to the Select Board is an honor for me and I pledge to represent all Newbury voters and citizens. My over arching agenda is to continue to make Newbury the preferred place to call home for us and for future generations.
BILL DIMAIO
Byfield
Editor's Note: The letter writer earned the most votes during last week's Newbury Select Board election
