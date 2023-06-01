To the editor:
On May 6, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2016 held a paper shredding event at the Amesbury Middle School. I would like to take this opportunity to thank The Shred Source for providing the shredding truck for the event, and all of the post members who assisted folks who came to the event with shredding their documents. Last but not the least, I'd like to thank all of the folks that came to the event to address their shredding needs and donated to VFW Post 2016. We really appreciate it. Again thank you all.
GARRY ROY
VFW Post 2016
Amesbury
