To the editor:
Newburyport has one of the best archival center collections of local history in New England and certainly one of the most productive for publications and local history projects for the city’s benefit.
In 2018, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners awarded the Newburyport Library Archival Center a $30,000 preservation grant. Commissioners recognized the archival center as a model program for Massachusetts. They were impressed with the dedication and skill sets of the 18 volunteers who worked on special projects.
Researchers understand how valuable this historical resource is for our community. During the past 20 years, at least 30 books and dozens of newspaper and magazine articles have been published based on research conducted in the center. This includes graduate thesis work, genealogical research, and recently Nathaniel Philbrick, an author of history and winner of the National Book Award, conducted research here for his latest publication.
Over the years, with approval of three former head librarians, volunteers have logged in several thousand hours of special projects organizing the archive inventory of 10,500 books/ephemeral, and dozens of donated notebooks filled with articles and postcards, scanning hundreds of images, and answering inquiries from around the U.S., Canada, and overseas. These projects require special knowledge and skills that are not typical of the everyday and important responsibilities of library staff.
To illustrate the center’s local impact, staff and volunteers have assisted with the annual If This House Could Talk program and at least 120 homeowners have participated. The Newburyport Preservation Trust historic house plaque program recently completed its 100th house history research project. At least 35 interpretative history panels are located on the Garrison Trail, Joppa Park, and Clipper City Rail Trail and are scattered throughout the city. All these stories began in our city archives.
Thank you to the community members who love our history and attend 80 events a year – walking and boat tours, slide shows, demonstrations, lectures, and special events – such as the arrival of a tall ship, and enjoying daily walks through our beautiful neighborhoods. You continue to honor the citizens of Newburyport’s 300-year history.
The archival center is a treasure and those who volunteer do so because of their deep love of history and desire to share and assist the public with their projects. Access to original historical documents with the support of experienced historians and volunteers has been a very successful model. Why the need for change?
GHLEE WOODWORTH
Newburyport
