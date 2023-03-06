To the editor:
National Consumer Protection Week is happening now. During this annual event, government agencies and consumer protection groups work together to share information about consumer rights. The North Essex Dispute Resolution Center, Inc. is a non-profit organization located in the Newburyport District Court that provides consumer advocacy and dispute resolution services free of charge to the residents of the 22 cities and towns in northern Essex County. Our organization works in cooperation with the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General.
During National Consumer Protection Week and any time of the year, the dispute center can be the first step in resolving a consumer problem. We also provide information on a wide range of consumer topics. Visit us at disputecenter.org for more information.
THOMAS JOY
Executive Director
North Essex Dispute Resolution Center, Inc
Newburyport
