To the editor:
Not long ago, our city government saddled the people of Newburyport with enormous debt for a parking garage that will never pay for itself, that sits across the street from a promised hotel that will never be built.
A majority of voters approved it. The many who voted against it were correct.
It now appears that the mayor and numerous members of the City Council are ready to repeat that type of mistake, this time on Low Street on a small plot of swampland that is too small for a gym, an office and NYS building, and parking lot.
The project will take two to three years to build. One councilor wants to spend $10 million to get this done.
And this without any traffic study. After our schoolchildren get out of school and leave for home on buses or in their parents’ cars, the traffic on Low Street changes.
People who drive on Low Street from Route 1, the downtown area, the industrial park and the train station know that there are traffic surges and slow-ups. Those drivers want to get home to their families.
Between 4 and 5 p.m., a Low Street traffic jam begins to form starting at the lights near the CVS and 7-Eleven corner, ending back at the rear entrances to Shaw’s and Market Basket, and sometimes at the streets beyond that.
Drivers have to wait for several light changes to make it through this jam. This frustrates them.
Figures for the number of NYS students that will be crossing the street, and at what times of the day after school, and when they will be picked up, have not been made public. The administration doesn’t know what they are, or might be.
Yet they pretend that a single crosswalk will keep the children safe. The administration needs to have a proper traffic study done that takes into account the number of children who are likely to be crossing and when. As well as the current traffic surges and the speeding.
Until that is completed, no city councilor should vote to proceed with this project.
ED ANDERSON
Newburyport
