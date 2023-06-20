To the editor:
Today is Father’s Day. I was walking through the new bookstore in town, Illume. Bookstores always make me think of my dad, a voracious reader, gone over six years. I was impressed at what a lovely shop it is and how cleverly they’ve used their rather small space. Though there are no nooks and crannies to curl up and lose yourself, like you can in Jabberwocky, it’s a comfortable and very welcoming store, just like Jabberwocky is. How wonderful, I thought, to have two independently owned bookstores in town!
Ah! Then I recalled the column ("As I See It: At the helm of the NPL," Jack Garvey, June 14, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport). by a frequent writer on your opinion pages who must have been rather cranky that day. My dad would have told him to “quit your bellyaching!”. First off he complained that the library was “weeding” too many classics from the shelves in favor of blockbusters. Does he not know one can get just about any book they ever wanted via the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium? And then he proceeded to pick on this lovely new book store.
Maybe I’m a romantic, after all, my mom’s favorite movie was “You’ve Got Mail” and we probably watched it a million times, rooting for Kathleen Kelly’s (played by Meg Ryan) Indy bookstore every time. Naively maybe, but our hearts were in the right place. I wish that guy would “stop bellyaching” too, and I wish he’d have thought twice about badmouthing the new bookstore and the library. That’s not helpful and can be downright destructive, especially to a new small business. I’m excited about Illume, and I know a lot of other people who are as well. I’ve always loved Jabberwocky and the NPL. There’s room for lots of books, so please; Let’s be nice and supportive, huh? It’s what’s good for everyone.
ELAINE NICKERSON
Newburyport
