Over the last decade I have spent countless hours at Lower Atkinson Park (Pioneer fields) as a coach, volunteer, fan, and parent. My family and extended family will have great memories from T-ball to high school softball games and everything in between. Spring clean-ups, snack-shack dinners, night games, summer tournaments, MIAA playoffs, bug spray – all will bring good memories. However, for years the park has been in need of renovations, and I have been so encouraged to see a plan that addresses many of its issues finally get to late stages. It needs to be done.
Just this past year a high school girls’ softball playoff game, the first at Pepe Field in 10 years, was almost cancelled due to a flooded infield. But thanks to a few dads who dug a hole and used a sump pump to remove water, the game took place.
Countless practices and games over the years have been postponed or moved due to fundamental drainage issues. I have personally witnessed three accidents on Merrimac Street where cars must back out at the conclusion of games. Anyone who has attended or driven by the park on a typical spring or summer night can clearly see the traffic issues. Over the years the participation rates continue to grow, and the issues become exacerbated.
The issues are well documented. The leadership of both the Pioneer League and city officials, in conjunction with the abutting neighborhood have worked tirelessly for years to find a solution to the challenges of the space. I have sat on many of the zoom calls, and they have gone back time and time again to address concerns with adjustments. They enlisted the expertise of an environmental scientist and civil engineering experts to ensure that the project goals could be achieved while maintaining the integrity of the existing ecosystem. It is not easy to build the consensus needed and the plan is sound. It is time to get this thing going!
MATT MORRISSEY
Newburyport
