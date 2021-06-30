To the editor:
I read with interest the article in the June 28 edition of The Daily News about hybrid public hearings in Salisbury.
I have noticed that the meetings of the Planning and Zoning boards in Newbury have returned to in-person meetings.
Since the governor has extended the option for remote meetings until April 1, 2022, I would encourage all public boards in Newbury to continue to do their meetings virtually, through Zoom, as well as broadcast on our local cable channel.
My preference is for Zoom meetings, as they allow for public comment, whereas the broadcast meetings do not.
I understand the idea of returning to in-person meetings is preferable to some. It is the way things have always been done. In-person gives a more small-town atmosphere to the proceedings.
However, it is very difficult for some citizens to attend those meetings due to time constraints, disabilities or ill health. Zoom allows for all citizens to participate actively in the meetings and in their governing process.
I would encourage the Newbury committees and boards who have done Zoom meetings during COVID to continue to do so, or to develop some kind of hybrid model.
While COVID has decimated our lives and livelihoods over the past year and a half, being able to attend public meetings via Zoom without the fear of contracting COVID may be one of the beneficial outcomes of this horrific pandemic.
Meg Alfoni
Newbury
