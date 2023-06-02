To the editor:
Many people do not know about the archival center in Newburyport at the Newburyport Public Library. It is different than reference at the library. It is full of treasures going so far back, it takes years to understand and to be able to locate these treasures (there are a lot of them) and that is why we have, lucky for us, a trained archivist to help all of those who love to time-travel to different, exciting eras, old and new, in Newburyport’s history. And people come from all over the country to use the Archival Center. It is one of the most incredible places in our city - a rare gem. Go visit, ask to see a treasure that might be connected to the place where you live.
You can also research more contemporary things. My son was in a play here in 2002 written by Greg Moss, who is also from Newburyport called “Yoo-Hoo and Hank Williams.” I went to the archival center and we found the 2002 articles on the play, with the photographs of my son, with the paper’s wonderful description.
Whether you want to know something from 2002 or 1764 or earlier, this is the place for you. Make it a treasure hunt, go find this wonderful jewel, right here in our own small coastal city.
The play, “Yoo-Hoo and Hank Williams,” the write-ups which I was looking for, is about a need for human connection, and that is what happens at the Newburyport Archival Center. It creates a community, people connect, they learn, they bond and they come to know one another, it is intangible, indispensable - its own kind of treasure.
MARY BAKER EATON
Newburyport
