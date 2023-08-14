To the editor:
Election interference has taken on a fairly clumsy and hamfisted character as of late. You don’t need to traffic in complicated conspiracy theories that require gnostic knowledge or the stringing together of disparate facts to explain peculiar outcomes of the past. You now have the luxury of just casually observing the normal ebb-and-flow of daily headlines that announce the latest indictment or predicted indictment of former president Trump for alleged crimes that stem from questioning irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.
The substance of these indictments and their associated prosecutorial schedule are obviously intended to disrupt Trump’s presidential aspirations. The sheer volume of charges and the number of charging entities constitute nothing short of legal-law-fare aimed at removing the leading Republican opposition candidate from the presidential contest. On the other side of the political spectrum after professor Cornel West announced his candidacy for the presidency as a member of the Green Party, the IRS has suddenly taken an invigorated interest in his tax situation.
Concurrently, RFK Jr. has been treated to a libelous media campaign involving members of his own party as well as his extended family in an attempt to make him stand down. Events have taken a more sinister turn as of late when the Secretary Of Homeland Security denied RFK Jr.’s request for secret service protection. The common thread running through all these narratives is government power being leveraged against political opponents right in front of us to interfere in an upcoming election.
RICHARD ANTHONY
Plaistow, N.H.
