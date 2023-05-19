To the editor:
Regarding the opinion of Jay McClenaghan (“Do you remember?” Daily News of Newburyport, May, 11 2023), I take great exception with the Trumplike propaganda that he espouses.
Mr. McCleneghan has no medical credence claiming President Biden “clearly has dementia.” This gaslighting technique is presented to cover for his idol, Donald Trump. It is Trump who is excessively incoherent, rambling and repetitive. He drones on during his speeches and slumps over the podium in his laboring delivery while spewing lies about the election and other targets.
For those of us who heard President Biden’s speech at Howard University on Saturday, May 13, He was at his eloquent and poignant best, speaking positively about our country and warning us about losing our freedom if right wing extremists like Trump were to be elected.
I remember during Trump’s campaign in 2015 that he told his followers, "Mexico would pay for the wall.”
I also remember that Trump publicly rejected the threat of COVID-19, saying it would go away by May in 2020, deliberately lying to U.S. citizens. He told Bob Woodward, “It's going to disappear one day. It's like a miracle. It will disappear,” admitting to Woodward he knew how deadly it was.
I remember Trump trying to coerce President Zalensky if he wanted financial support to find dirt on the Bidens.
I remember him praising the dictator Vladmir Putin, saying “He’s a genius.” (CNN 5/28/22) for his invasion of Ukraine.
I remember Trump saying the 2020 election was stolen, when judges dismissed more than 50 lawsuits, even under Republican appointed judges. Even his attorney general, Bill Barr, said there was no proof of fraud.
I remember how Trump summoned radical right groups, The Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, to attack the Capitol to disrupt and prevent the formal ratification of Biden’s election to be president. I call this an attempted coup d’etat. Then he remained in the confines of his room in the White House for several hours watching Capitol police being assaulted, with some dying or emotionally affected.
I remember so very recently of Trump being held libel of sexual assault and defamation of character, determined by a jury of six men and three women. He recently said he would probably pardon convicted Jan. 6 rioters. I remember that he is still under criminal investigation by the Justice Department for lying about taking and possessing top secret documents and by the Georgia Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Mr. McClenaghan, your defense of Trump is support for an autocrat. His speeches are filled with hateful diatribe and fear mongering. He is a major threat to the survival of our democracy.
CHRISTOPHER DOLLAS
Byfield
