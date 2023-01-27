To the editor:
There has been a lot of chatter lately as to what to do with the vacant Kmart Store that in fact has ben vacant for five years, I believe.
One proposal is to convert it into condos or apartments in which I find that to be absurd. I can only speak for myself but I cannot imagine even with landscaping and probably some type of fencing that anyone would want to live in a parking lot completely surrounded by stores of all kinds. I suppose it would be convenient to be able to walk out of your front or side door to go to Shaw's to do grocery shopping. That being aside i just cannot visualize it actually working. There are condos by the train station however they are not surrounded by stores.
I am thinking that it would be a perfect place to have an antique co-op or better yet an indoor flea market which I think many people would go to since the only other one is Todd Farm in Rowley which is only seasonal. As a resident that has lived here for many years it's not good to have empty buildings in our city, it's certainly food for thought.
LARRY GIANTONIO
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.