To the editor:
As a boxing match, it would be a first-round knock-out.
Taken to court, it would be laughed out—if only because those who resigned from the library last year shortly after a new director took office are missing from the equation.
This raises an immediate question: How many of the 14 staffers are young new hires looking only to please the people who brought them on board to start their careers?
It also raises the question of why several veterans left all at once.
Other glaring questions: Why did the 14 remain silent until the new director announce her resignation? And why is their grievance about an issue that the director never mentioned as a reason to resign?
Give the 14 benefit of doubt on all those counts, and we still have the conclusion of their public statement:
“The past is important, but we must not preserve it to the detriment of the present and the future.”
They may think that a declaration, but it’s a two-fold admission:
One, that they are willing to leave the work of the archival center undone if they are otherwise busy. Two, that the volunteers have preserved the past—and done so to no detriment to anything else.
Put another way, the volunteers have made it possible for the 14’s work to go uninterrupted.
My understanding of union rules is that they make more accommodations for public endeavors than for private. This isn’t a for-profit meat-packing plant importing migrants to keep wages low or to turn everyone into a benefit-less part-timer.
These are volunteers, retired seniors willing to serve a public function. Much like libraries, volunteers are at the foundation of this country, both at the heart of American democracy.
In a courtroom, volunteers might invoke the First Amendment. In a boxing ring, we would do well to raise their hands in gratitude for their service.
JACK GARVEY
Plum Island
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.