To the editor:
The residents of Newbury, Rowley, and Salisbury will be casting a ballot for one open seat on the Triton Regional School Committee on May 9. I encourage residents to consider Josephine (Jo) Antico for the position.
Jo has extensive credentials and experience as an educator in the city of Boston as well as schools in the North Shore, including Triton Regional High School. Jo is passionate about education and is eager to address the issues affecting our school system and students. Please visit her website at joforschoolcommittee23.online which highlights her vast experience and credentials for the position.
DEBRA KENNEDY
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.