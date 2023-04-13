To the editor:
Thank you for publishing the article by Matt Retry with some much needed facts about the proposed Newbury Town Hall ("Proponents of new Newbury Town Hall speak out," Daily News of Newburyport, April 12, 2023).
Hearing directly from the leaders of the Select Board, Finance Committee, and Municipal Building Committee clears up a lot of "misconceptions" and half truths about this important project.
The Triton school project was not accepted by the Massachusetts School Building Association in 2022. The application process has been started again; then a feasibility study would take place; pushing a decision another 18 months. Meanwhile we continue to pay rent in a former outlet mall? The cost for Triton will be shared by Salisbury, Rowley, and Newbury. This future multi-town project should not affect our town hall decision.
We have a historic site for the new building; the site of the former Newbury Town Hall. This site is central to Plum Island, Byfield, and Oldtown, and we own it. In addition, it is adjacent to the Newbury Fire Station Protection No. 2, and the Newbury police station; providing a "central service core" for residents. Byfield used to have its own town hall; now it has the new town library, a post office, and the Byfield Fire Department.
Construction costs are rising; the longer we delay building the new town hall, the more expensive it will be. Our town administrators have been (wisely) setting aside money for this project for years. We are fortunate to have Bob Connors as Municipal Building Committee chairperson, who supervised (and came in under budget) the police station construction on board. Let's do this right; and vote to build a new Newbury Town Hall at High Road and Morgan Avenue.
MARY KNIGHT GARRITY
Newbury
