On Tuesday April 25, on a cold drizzly night, Newbury held its annual Town Meeting at Newbury Elementary School. I would like to thank each resident who made the effort to attend, waited in line, and sat in a crowded gym to exercise their right to vote. Each article presented that evening won the majority vote. Our annual Town Election will be held on May 9, and I urge every voter to vote yes on Question 1. This will allow Newbury to move its municipal offices out of temporarily rented space and into a new town hall which is owned by the people of the Town of Newbury.
ALICIA GRECO
Byfield
Editor's note: Alicia Greco is Newbury Select Board chairperson
