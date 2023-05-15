To the editor:
Today in The Newburyport News I read of the election of two members of the Newbury Select Board, a main governing entity of the town of Newbury.
Firstly I want to congratulate Leslie Matthews (a write-in candidate) who garnered the most votes, and Bill DiMaio who received the No. 2 slot on the ballot. I also want to recognize their families and supporters who stumped for these two candidates. I can personally attest to the hours of stumping at Lunt Street and Morgan Avenue for their candidate were laborious and time consuming. We all need supporters
Unfortunately only 30% of the registered voters bothered to cast a vote. Elections are determined by the voting electorate. It is the right and the duty of the voters to vote If one doesn’t vote, one should not complain. The town of Newbury provided absentee ballots and extended hours of voting. Many voters (70%) did not bother to vote. That is a very sad testament to our democracy and the town of Newbury
I am pleading to all voters, vote! Do not allow others to make decisions for you. Voting is the core of our democracy.
JOSEPHINE ANTICO
Byfield
Editor's note: The letter writer just ran an unsuccessful campaign for Newbury School Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.