To the editor:
As high school students who have been fortunate enough to experience the wisdom of jamele adams, we are deeply troubled by the recent racist event in Scituate.
adams has been an inspirational figure for Newburyport High School’s poetry club since 2007, and for the past three years, he has created and taught an eight-lesson unit called "Writing Out Racism" with our creative writing class teacher. We are writing to condemn the targeted attack on him, an appalling incident that has left us shaken and seeking justice for our mentor.
The fake headstone made to mock adams this past week has been a sad reminder of what we learned with him: that racism exists all around us in many forms, some more subtle than others; that we need to speak out in the face of hatred; and that there is power in “love, inclusion, and trust,” or what adams calls “LIT.” It’s ironic that someone so committed to positive change would be subjected to such disrespect in the community where he works.
We must not ignore or minimize any acts of racism. Confront hatred and call it out for what it is: ignorance. No longer can we can not depend on parents or teachers to fix systemic challenges. Students must use our voices to continue educating our peers against racism in all forms.
We believe connection and community can heal our world, but only if we all commit to actively working toward a society where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.
NADIA TOTH
Byfield
Editor's note: jamele adams stylizes his name with lowercase letters.
