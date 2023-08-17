To the editor:
Regarding gas-powered leaf blowers (“Newburyport residents making noise about leaf blowers,” Aug. 16, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport), this is just another reason why I do not spend any of my time or money in Newburyport. These people don’t have anything better to do in life? They also targeted people on motorcycle’s back in the day for loud exhaust.
What happened to live and let live? Newburyport has the reputation of stuck-up residents who think they are better than everyone else — my opinion and many of my friends feel the same.
Respectfully,
BRADY HOWARD Lynn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.