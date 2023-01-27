To the editor:
After reading the article from your publication entitled “Controversial drag queen returns to area”, (Daily News of Newburyport, Jan. 27, 2023) I would just love to know how such an article came to be? Is it truly such a slow news day that you feel the need to report on a drag queen performing at a bar for those 21 and over? What is the exact purpose of this article - to incite more hatred for a community who has experienced so much already?
Personally, I believed that news reporting should remain impartial and fair, but I find it hard to believe the reporting is impartial and fair when the main subject of the article wasn’t even contacted for the story. Furthermore, I would hope your publication has some level of professionalism to the point where your reporters personal feelings on drag queens don’t bleed into their articles, but alas it seems not. I really hope something more impactful happens in the future so you can return to writing articles on things that truly matter.
MARIA SPENCER
Salem
Editor's note: An attempt was made to reach Miz Diamond Wigfall for comment
