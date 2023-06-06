To the editor:
I write this letter with a deep sense of disappointment regarding The Wolfe Club of Newburyport and its claimed commitment to inclusion and diversity. While their mission statement boldly declares their dedication to embracing individuals from all backgrounds, the reality within the club paints a starkly different picture. It is disheartening to witness such a glaring discrepancy between their words and their actions.
The Wolfe Club portrays itself as an organization that brings together men from various walks of life, fostering camaraderie, charity, and equality. However, upon closer inspection, it becomes evident that this club falls short of fulfilling its proclaimed principles. The membership predominantly comprises upper-middle-class straight white men, which is hardly representative of the diverse tapestry of our community. This exclusivity contradicts their self-proclaimed commitment to inclusion.
In light of this incongruity, it is essential to hold The Wolfe Club accountable for their failure to embody the values they espouse. It is easy to craft a mission statement that embraces diversity, but it takes true dedication and action to create an environment that genuinely welcomes individuals regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status.
As a club named in honor of Major General James Wolfe, who exemplified qualities such as perseverance, camaraderie, bravery, equality, and charity, it is disconcerting that The Wolfe Club has not lived up to these standards. General Wolfe's legacy and his renowned victory at the Battle for Quebec in 1759 resonated with the spirit of inclusivity and bringing people together.
Rather than perpetuating a sense of exclusivity and maintaining a homogenous membership, The Wolfe Club should strive to reflect the vibrant diversity of our community. It is time for them to embrace genuine inclusivity by actively inviting and welcoming individuals from all backgrounds, irrespective of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or social status. Opening their doors to a broader range of perspectives and life experiences would not only enrich their club but also promote the true sense of unity they claim to uphold.
It is only through an earnest commitment to diversity, along with concrete efforts to address the imbalances, that The Wolfe Club can truly honor the legacy of Major General James Wolfe and create a welcoming space for all members of our community. The time has come for them to bridge the gap between their mission statement and the reality within their club.
RICHARD CURRIER
Salisbury
