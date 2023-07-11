To the editor:
About the letter appearing in the Monday, July 10 issue, "Candidates should be talking about Trump's legal woes," I say yes, candidates and others should be talking openly about the former president's indictments and pending cases. Keyword here is openly. The writer is reflecting the secret beliefs of a very large group of Americans. They are a confusing mix of truth and error. To address them fully would require a book. Let's just shine some light on a few key points.
The former president thrilled millions with his outlaw approach to government, because the good citizens are often rightly fed up with government mistakes, corruptions and hypocrisies. To "drain the swamp" Mr. Trump openly flouted many silly and foolish conventions, but at the same time he also undermined fundamental principles. In his prior business career, he operated on the edge of illegality and ethical no go zones. In the end, he broke many laws.
Ms. Clinton, Mr. Biden and Ms. Pelosi have also done wrong things but investigations were launched and no serious charges could be filed. All this was done openly and according to the Constitution and the law.
This idea that the whole legal system in secretly controlled by Democrats is just obvious bunk. If that were true, how would the correspondent explain the last few years of the Supreme Court? How to explain the many other obvious judicial decisions at every level that support Republican policies?
That's why Republican candidates don't talk openly about these things - they know they will be shot down in the court of public opinion as well as the court system.
But such theories thrive in the dark recess of the internet and the clubhouses and the homes where opposing facts and opinions are not welcome.
GEORGE ODELL
Newburyport
